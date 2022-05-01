Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sexy White Bustier Top At Countess Cabaret Show: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, looked incredible when she stepped out to attend an exciting event at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City on Saturday night! The daughter of Madonna posed in a flattering white bustier top under a white and gray patterned cardigan and white knitted pants on the red carpet of the Countess Cabaret show. She also rocked tan pointy-toed boots and had her long straight hair down as she showed off barely-there makeup.

The beauty accessorized with large hoop earrings and gave a confident facial expression to the cameras as she put one hand on her waist some of the time. Her upper chest tattoos were also on full display as one sleeve of her cardigan was pulled down. In addition to posing by herself, Lourdes posed with other attendees, like Dawn Lombardi, Leah McSweeney and Evan Hungate and looked like she was having a great time.

Luann de Lesseps, the star of Countess Cabaret, was another celeb who stopped to take a photo with Lourdes and she looked amazing as well. She wore a silver sleeveless flapper-style dress with matching heels and jewelry.

Before Lourdes turned heads at Luann’s show, she made headlines for proudly rocking her armpit hair and underwear in a sexy ad for Calvin Klein. She shared the look through Instagram posts that featured black and white pics and video clips in early April. One of the pics showed her lifting her arms to show off the hair as she wore the pair of underwear along with a gray and white sports bra.

Lourdes’ Calvin Klein ad came after she appeared in an equally impressive Burberry ad. In it, she wore a tan Burberry coat and matching leather pants as the brand’s Lola bag was worn across her shoulder and chest. She also posed on a horse figure as her long hair was up in a ponytail.