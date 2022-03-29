See Pic

Lourdes Leon Rocks Sparkling Silver Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt In Mirror Selfie

Lourdes Leon
David Fisher/Shutterstock
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Taylor Swift performs during the "1989" world tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Swift is releasing a live concert special on Dec. 20, from her star-studded "1989 World Tour" exclusively on Apple Music, the pop star announced Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Charli XCX strikes a pose outside her hotel in New York City. Pictured: Charli XCX Ref: SPL5293964 040322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Justin Steffman / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo in Tribeca, New York City, NY, USA on March 16, 2022. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5296879 160322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Bella Thorne amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

Lourdes Leon showed off her gorgeous figure in a two-piece sparkly outfit that she accessorized with earrings and a belly ring.

Lourdes Leon was feeling sparkly on Monday, March 28. Madonnas 25-year-old daughter slipped on a silver crop top and matching miniskirt for a mirror selfie taken in what appeared to be Lourdes’ cluttered living room. The photo, which was posted to the bombshell brunette’s Instagram Stories, showed Lourdes rocking her fabulous sparkling outfit that highlighted her sexy slim figure including her skinny legs.

Lourdes kept the sparkly silver theme going with her jewelry accessories that she had on for the mirror selfie. She rocked a pair of dazzling earrings, a belly ring, and a pair of matching strapped heels. Lourdes even had fake silver nails to complete her stunning look.

To say that Lourdes looked gorgeous would be an understatement. Her mirror selfie perfectly captured her entire outfit, as well as her full-length skinny figure. Lourdes tagged her 63-year-old superstar mother, as well as her father Carlos Leon, in the photo. Lourdes’ parents should be proud for raising such a beautiful girl!

Lourdes has been serving looks as of late. Most notably, she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27 in a strapless silver gown with a thigh-high slit. She also rocked silver earrings and matching high heels, proving once again that silver truly is Lourdes’ signature color.

Related Gallery

Lourdes Leon: Photos Of Madonna's Model Daughter

Lourdes Leon arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif 94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 27 Mar 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon is seen wearing periwinkle SKIMS while leaving her hotel for the airport after attending Kim Kardashian's SKIMS SWIM pop-up event in Miami, Florida. 21 Mar 2022 Pictured: Lourdes "Lola" Leon. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA840605_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021

Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 27, 2022 (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Lourdes isn’t afraid to show some skin with her fashion choices. She was previously featured in a PAPER magazine cover story, wearing nothing but skimpy outfits and barely-there ensembles.  In one snap, Lourdes rocked a tiny bra and a mini dress that showed off her gorgeous gams, while another image featured the 25-year-old posing on a BMW in a string bikini and fur boots.

She also spoke about her career plans with the outlet, saying, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform. Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”