Lourdes Leon Rocks Sparkling Silver Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt In Mirror Selfie

Lourdes Leon showed off her gorgeous figure in a two-piece sparkly outfit that she accessorized with earrings and a belly ring.

Lourdes Leon was feeling sparkly on Monday, March 28. Madonna‘s 25-year-old daughter slipped on a silver crop top and matching miniskirt for a mirror selfie taken in what appeared to be Lourdes’ cluttered living room. The photo, which was posted to the bombshell brunette’s Instagram Stories, showed Lourdes rocking her fabulous sparkling outfit that highlighted her sexy slim figure including her skinny legs.

Lourdes kept the sparkly silver theme going with her jewelry accessories that she had on for the mirror selfie. She rocked a pair of dazzling earrings, a belly ring, and a pair of matching strapped heels. Lourdes even had fake silver nails to complete her stunning look.

To say that Lourdes looked gorgeous would be an understatement. Her mirror selfie perfectly captured her entire outfit, as well as her full-length skinny figure. Lourdes tagged her 63-year-old superstar mother, as well as her father Carlos Leon, in the photo. Lourdes’ parents should be proud for raising such a beautiful girl!

Lourdes has been serving looks as of late. Most notably, she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27 in a strapless silver gown with a thigh-high slit. She also rocked silver earrings and matching high heels, proving once again that silver truly is Lourdes’ signature color.

Lourdes isn’t afraid to show some skin with her fashion choices. She was previously featured in a PAPER magazine cover story, wearing nothing but skimpy outfits and barely-there ensembles. In one snap, Lourdes rocked a tiny bra and a mini dress that showed off her gorgeous gams, while another image featured the 25-year-old posing on a BMW in a string bikini and fur boots.

She also spoke about her career plans with the outlet, saying, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform. Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”