Christina Hendricks, 46, Rocks Lacy Black Lingerie In Sexy Mirror Selfie

Camila Cabello arrives at NRJ radio station in Paris, France, on September 27, 2019.
Looking good! The ‘Mad Men’ beauty proved she was quite the bombshell in the sexy mirror selfie.

Christina Hendricks, 42, set pulses racing while rocking a sexy black lingeries look on her Instagram Jan. 31. No stranger to being in the spotlight, the actress, who rose to major fame as the 60s bombshell Joan Holloway on Mad Men, oozed retro glamour as she slipped into a lacy bra for the mirror snap.

The Good Girls star continued the smoldering look with black, high-waisted briefs which expertly emphasized her hourglass figure. Christina let her signature red tresses flow down smoothly as she put a hand on her hip and snapped the selfie in an antique mirror above a bureau stocked with makeup essentials. Keeping the message simple, she captioned the photo with a cheeky, “Foundations.”

Christina’s sexy boudoir selfie comes after she raved about her “whimsical” Los Angeles home for Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott’s magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal. She described her home, which was built in 1916, as “traditional on the outside” but ultra-eclectic within.

Christina Hendricks is elegant in black as she appears at the 75th Annual Golden Globe in Jan. 2018. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“Some people want to unclutter their life and live minimally. I respect that, and I feel comfortable visiting them,” Christina explained to the brothers. “But I always wanted to have one of those places that no matter how many times you visit, you notice something different, something whimsical.” She added of her taste in decor, “I try to keep a balance — not too many antiques, not too many modern elements. I read over the years if you like things, they’ll go together.”

Meanwhile, the star has been busy with an array of projects. After concluding her four-season run on Good Girls last July, Christina was cast in the fanciful mystery The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, which is currently filming. The movie is based on a New York Times Bestselling novel by Gabrielle Zevin, featuring the talents of Lucy Hale, Scott Foley, David Arquette, and Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory as the title character A.J. Fikry.