Keep All Your Jewelry Organized & In One Place With These Chic Cases & Pouches

Valentines Day is coming up & if jewelry is on your list, we have rounded up a few great storage accessories to keep them protected & organized.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting your precious or costume jewelry in order doesn’t have to be a trying task. Below we are featuring a few different jewelry storage options that will not only keep your pieces organized, but will look chic when displayed in your bedroom, closet, or on any vanity top. These storage pouches are not just for jewelry, however, and can be used to store away any smaller accessories you may have laying around and make great favor holders for any future festivities.

1. BAGSMART Jewelry Organizer Case

This smart jewelry organizer and case is large enough to keep your most precious jewelry close at hand while keeping it neatly organized. This is a soft-top case with a sturdy handle for easy carrying and it also has a two-way zipper closure to keep your items safe. This case also has different sized compartments to prevent your jewelry from tangling and scratching, is great for travel, and is roomy enough to hold earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and brooches. $20, amazon.com

1. MorTime Silk Jewelry Pouches

For some smaller, individual jewelry organization, this pack of 12 pouches is made from a silky-type material and come in five vibrant color options. For protection, they have a zipper and snap closure and can store everything from bracelets and rings to non-jewelry items including beads, smaller pendants, key chains, and other mini accessories. These pouches also make great gifts to give away at parties or celebrations of any kind. $10, amazon.com

3. Yueton Drawstring Organizer Pouches

These satin drawstring pouches are made from high-quality organza and make for convenient storage for any small accessories. This is a set of 100 pieces that can hold everything from jewelry items including watches, earrings, and bracelets, and can keep them all separated so they don’t get tangled. You can also use these as gift bags for smaller items including candy, soaps and they also work great as wedding or baby shower favors. $9, amazon.com

4. HRX Small Velvet Drawstring Jewelry Bags

These small velvet bags are made from durable velvet material with a smooth lining and fasten at the top with a secure drawstring. These bags are reusable and sustainable and will keep larger single pieces of jewelry like brooches, specialty necklaces, or pendants safe from scratches. These bags can also help to organize jewelry-making hobbies that use beads, charms, and small accessories, and are great as wedding party favors or goodie bag alternatives. $10, amazon.com

5. TropicaZona Drawstring Jewelry Pouch By Marisa D’Amico

Made from raw Thai silk, these drawstring jewelry pouches will add a pop of color to any room. These bags feature a braided cord drawstring closure with a wood bead at each end, six interior pockets, and a padded bottom for extra protection. These bags are another great way to store your singular jewelry items including rings, charms, and earrings and the large interior section can hold watches or bracelets. $20, amazon.com