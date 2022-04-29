Doja Cat Rocks Denim Mini Skirt & White Crop Top After Grammys Win: Photos

Doja Cat was definitely in some sort of mood when she shared a new photo album of sexy snapshots. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (April 28), the “Need to Know” singer posted the pics with a simple white heart emoji as the caption, letting the gorgeous photos speak for themselves!

Doja Cat stuns in newly shared photos. pic.twitter.com/zAKCQhVPSw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2022

Rocking a ripped denim mini skirt and corset-like top, the Grammy winner was clearly feeling the shutterbug session. She showed off her flawless style as the barely-there ensemble was every inch a fashionista vibe. With her trademark raven tresses shoulder length and her makeup minimal, Doja Cat let her natural beauty take center stage.

The revealing photo spread comes after the singer took home her first Grammy earlier this month. Alongside her collaborator SZA, Doja accepted the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Kiss Me More.” Doja almost missed getting the Grammy on stage as she was in the bathroom when her name was announced. “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” she joked as she took to the microphone. “Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn’t be here without you and I wouldn’t be here without my fans.”

The fan appreciation was lovely to see as a recent spat with her followers online almost caused her to give up her music career! She said she was going to quite singing via social media following a dispute with fans in Paraguay, where a festival performance was cancelled. “i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote to a follower on Friday, March 25.

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–—– nightmare unfollow me,” the star added, before changing the name on her Twitter account to “i quit.” Fortunately for her fans, the decisino didn’t last long, as she was back to lighting up the stage at Lollapalooza Brasil a few days later.