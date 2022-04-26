Ben Affleck Shows Off His Big Biceps While Out With Jennifer Lopez In LA: Photos

Buffed up Ben! Ben Affleck proves he’s the best man for the job of future husband to Jennifer Lopez, recently spotted carrying some heavy equipment for her outside an L.A. studio. The Tender Bar actor put his biceps to work as he lugged several storage cases and camera equipment for his fiancée as she followed dutifully behind in a white “Coca-Cola” tee and wide leg jeans.

The heavy-lifting outing comes after the couple recently enjoyed a romantic lunch date with each other on April 24. In photos you can see here, the soon-to-be-married pair were seen holding hands and sharing conversation while walking around Country Mart in Brentwood. They didn’t pay much attention to the cameras around them as they seemed to be simply enjoying spending time together and showing off their stylish outfits.

J.Lo wore a long flowing black dress with flared out sleeves that went down to her elbows and a belt around the waist. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses and necklaces to the look while topping the outfit off with white sneakers. Ben kept things casual with a red-and-grey plaid button down, jeans, and sneakers.

In addition to hitting up a fav lunch spot, the couple has also been on the hunt for the perfect home. They were most recently spotted on April 18 walking out of a large property and heading into a black Range Rover, as Ben was the perfect gentleman, holding the car door open for his lady! They both kept things casual, yet still stylish for the outing, as J.Lo wore a long grey duster with dark flared jeans while Ben opted for a dark blue button down and khakis.

The couple has been searching for an ideal to share their married life together, but have so far been unsuccessful. Sometimes it takes time to find that perfect place to call home!