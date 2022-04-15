Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted House Hunting In Kylie Jenner’s Neighborhood: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still on the hunt for their dream home! The Town actor, 49, and “Dear Ben” singer, 52, were spotted once again checking out some ritzy properties in the Los Angeles area on Friday, April 15 — this time looking at a house right next door to Kylie Jenner! The newly engaged couple were photographed outside of the property listed for $43 million, which would put them near the 24-year-old’s $36.5 million resort-style Mapleton Drive home.

Ben and Jennifer were casually dressed as they popped by with a realtor, with J.Lo keeping a low profile in black leggings and a black hoodie. The Bronx native kept her highlighted locks in a top knot bun and opted to hide her face behind a bold, black pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ben was in his usual Boston-inspired style with jeans, a white t-shirt and open blue button down shirt. The actor also rocked a pair of shades.

The couple, also known as “Bennifer” from the early 2000s, sweetly linked arms on the tour — and seemingly can’t pack on enough PDA since getting engaged! Jennifer revealed that Ben popped the question with an exquisite green diamond ring worth over $5 million! She teased the engagement news as a “very special” and “personal” story to share via an Instagram video, pushing fans to subscribe to her OnTheJLo newsletter for the full scoop about the proposal!

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote in the newsletter. “Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she revealed. Notably, she also shared a peak at a very romantic bubble bath as Ben filmed just days prior!

“I was taken totally off guard,” wrote J.Lo, as one would be, “and just looked in his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time, trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years, this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘is that a yes?'” she also penned. “I said YES, of course, that’s a YES. I was smiling so big, and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”