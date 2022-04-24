Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands On Brentwood Date After He Denies Being On Dating App Raya

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, looked like the picture-perfect couple in love on a recent lunch date! The singer and actor, who are engaged to be married, were photographed holding hands and sharing a content conversation while walking around Country Mart in Brentwood. They didn’t pay much attention to the cameras around them as they enjoyed spending time alone together and showed off stylish outfits that were perfect for the cool but sunny weather.

Jennifer wore a long flowing black dress with flared out sleeves that went down to her elbows and a belt around the waist. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses and necklaces to the look while topping the outfit off with white sneakers.

Ben wore a red and gray plaid button-down shirt and black pants and rocked a beard. He also added black and white sneakers to the look as he looked calm and collected around his soon-to-be wife.

Jennifer and Ben’s latest outing comes after Ben made headlines for denying he ever used the Raya dating app. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan revealed on a recent episode of her show that he “may or may not have been texting” her on the celebrity dating app and “he may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times,” but she turned him down. She claimed the match happened around May 2021, when TikTok user Nivine Jay also claimed that she matched with Ben on the app and shared a video of him supposedly talking to her.

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” Ben’s rep told People on April 22, not including exact dates.

Jennifer and Ben got engaged earlier this year and the Good Will Hunting star gave the Selena star a gorgeous green 8.5 carat cushion modified brilliant cut diamond that’s estimated to cost around $5 million.