Brandi Glanville Gleefully Claps Back At Trolls Who Accused Her Of Getting Bad Plastic Surgery

Try as they may, social media trolls cannot take down Brandi Glanville. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, took to Instagram on April 20 to clap back at critics of, as they put it, her “bad plastic surgery.” Brandi’s looks were judged online after she released video of her podcast interview with Teen Mom star Amber Portwood.

“Omg please stop doing botox,” an Instagram user said about Brandi in the comments section of the video, while another wrote, “Is that a Brandi imposter with bad plastic surgery? Holy sh*t!!! That’s bad, real bad.” A different troll begged Brandi to “please stop with the fillers.” She was even directly tagged by another critic who said they “didn’t recognize” the Bravo alum.

But Brandi didn’t let the harsh comments get to her. She shared a message from an Instagram meme account to let everyone know what she thinks about her trolls. “My GIVE A F**K is still broken, but my GO F**K YOURSELF is fully functional,” Brandi wrote. She captioned her post, “Always functional.”

Brandi has been accused of getting plastic surgery for years, and in March 2021, she revealed why she looks different. Brandi shared photos of her face severely burned following “an accident with a psoriasis light,” and she explained that she posted the footage because people were “attacking” her looks and questioning if she got a cosmetic procedure. “I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful.”

Brandi is returning to television in the highly-anticipated second season of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. A group of ex-Housewives, including Brandi, Vicki Gunvlason, Taylor Armstrong and Phaedra Parks, will live at Dorinda Medley‘s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts for eight days. Expect lots of drama — especially from Brandi.