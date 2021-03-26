Brandi Glanville Reveals The Real Reason Her Face Looks So Different After Plastic Surgery Buzz

Brandi Glanville shared with fans on Twitter why her appearance has seemed different. See her message!

Brandi Glanville got very vulnerable on Twitter after fans started wondering why her appearance seemed different during her March 24 appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, took to social media on March 25 and posted a photo of her face, which appeared to have suffered severe burns. Along with the image, Brandi also shared what happened to cause the intense skin reaction.

So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing & really didn’t want to share these photos but since ⁦@DailyMail⁩ is attacking my looks her is the 411 pic.twitter.com/xu21lZSEum — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 25, 2021

“So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing,” she told her fans. Brandi admitted that she “really didn’t want to share these photos,” but because so many had been questioning her appearance, “attacking” her looks, and even wondering if she had cosmetic surgery, she ultimately decided to post the photo. Fans were so impressed by Brandi’s vulnerability, and praised the reality TV personality’s “bravery” for sharing the image.

She further explained how the burns came about when fans began commenting on the image. “It was an accident,” she told one Twitter user. “Obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds completely my fault,” she explained. “It was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress.”

I’m OK but you know it happened in December I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry. My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 25, 2021

Although Brandi suffered the burns back in December, her face was still healing from the immense stress and burns. “I’m OK but you know it happened in December,” she reiterated. “I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry. My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful,” she explained.

Brandi has always been forthcoming to fans when it comes to certain elements of her life. The RHOBH star has opened up to her legions of fans and followers before and they always appreciate her candidness. As Brandi continues to heal, fans will surely continue to send their well wishes for the stunning star to fully recover.