Brandi Glanville Shows Off Pouty Lips & Smooth Skin As She Sips Wine During New Interview 

Brandi Glanville sported a different look, according to fans, during a new TV interview on March 24! Take a look!

Fans are convinced that Brandi Glanville debuted a “new look” during an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, March 24. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, who appeared virtually with a hefty glass of white wine in hand (In her defense, it was nighttime in LA!), sported her usual bright blonde hair. But, Twitter critics claim her lips appeared significantly larger and more “plump” than usual. Additionally, some fans pointed out her “glowing complexion” and “smooth skin.”

Reality TV star @BrandiGlanville joined Larry and Kylie to chat about her time on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' her hit podcast and THAT feud with @Denise_Richards! 😲 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/yOYbOVsxnN — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) March 25, 2021

Despite the growing speculation about Brandi’s appearance, the reality star hasn’t fessed up to any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures — which she’s never shy about. In 2018, Brandi addressed her appearance after fans expressed concern that she had botched plastic surgery. Though, Brandi said her face became paralyzed after a laser hair removal burn in 2008 or 2009 (she wasn’t exactly sure).

“Everyone wants to know why my top lip doesn’t move… I had laser hair removal on my upper lip around, oh gosh, 2009, maybe [2008]? And I got a third degree burn,” she revealed on her YouTube channel at the time, explaining, “My face on the right side doesn’t move the way my face on the left side moves. So that is why.”

As a result of the burn, “I have some nerve damage and scar tissue,” she said, which is why “I talk out of the side of my mouth.”

While getting “real and unfiltered” during a discussion about RHOBH, Brandi said, “Honestly, I feel like I don’t have regrets,” about her time on the hit Bravo show. She was a full-time cast member on RHOBH from 2011-2016, and left the series after its fifth season — before returning as a guest on the show’s sixth and ninth seasons. More recently, Brandi stirred up drama during (the latest) season 10, when she claimed to have hooked up with Denise Richards, who has since left the show — partly due to the latter accusation.

During the interview, Brandi admitted that she “can’t” watch the show because “I get anxiety. I know I was a hot mess, like a mess,” she said. “But, you know what, it was just me being real. I wasn’t pretending to be someone else. I don’t have regrets, but I’m like, ‘Oh, my kids are now seeing this,'” Brandi explained about sons Austin, 13, and Mason, 17, who she shares with ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

“You can’t have regrets in life,” she added, noting that she knew she was a ‘hot mess’ while filming. “I was trying to figure my life out… I look back and going, ‘Gosh, I’ve come so far,'” Brandi continued, reflecting on her divorce from Cibrian, and other events that aired on the show. “As long as you’re aware, then you’re good,” she said.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021 — following the three-part season 10 reunion last fall.