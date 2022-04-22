Why Kim Kardashian Won’t Force Pete Davidson To Be On New Reality Show: It’s ‘Up To Him’

Although Kim Kardashian, 44, knows Pete Davidson, 28, isn’t “fully on board” with making an appearance on The Kardashians, she’s not going to try and “persuade” him one way or another. A few sources close to the happy couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the SKIMS founder’s thoughts on her new beau participating on camera for the family’s new Hulu hit series.
“Kim knows that Pete is not fully on board with appearing in season two and she also knows what people are saying about it to him,” an insider said. “Kim is leaving this decision up to Pete and continues to take the same stance on this; she’s not going to try and persuade him either way.”
“Pete has always known what Kim was about – even way before he started dating her. She has been on reality tv for a decade and the whole world knows this. If Pete doesn’t decide to film, it will not change anything in their relationship,” the pal continued. “He will be in the show indirectly as long as he is together with her. Kim has cameras following her constantly and, lately, Pete has been with her all the time. In the chance that he does decide to do the show, he wouldn’t really have to do anything other than what he is already doing when he is around her and they are filming. He would just be getting paid well for it.”
Another source close to the Saturday Night Live star said, “Pete‘s friends have seen him go through his fair share of breakups and they just want the best for him. They can see how happy Pete is with Kim, and they couldn’t be happier for him. But they also see that this whole situation of putting their entire lives out there for the world to see could have its consequences. Pete has already accomplished so much at this point in his life and so they just think there’s no good that can come out of it. The whole world already knows who Pete is and he doesn’t need the exposure. At the end of the day, they know Pete will ultimately do what he wants, so the ball is in his court.”
As we previously reported, while season one has wrapped (with some mentions of Pete in the premiere), sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the actor is “contemplating joining” the docuseries. “Pete is contemplating joining Kim for the second season of The Kardashians. The door is open for him to join,” the insider spilled, noting season two has not yet began production. Notably, the family signed a two-season, forty episode deal with Disney-owned Hulu — with the first episode having dropped on April 14. Pete also walked the red carpet with Kim at the premiere.