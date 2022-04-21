Simone Biles Pairs Daisy Dukes With Baseball Jersey For Opening Day With Fiance Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of tiny daisy dukes with a Houston Astros jersey at a baseball game with her fiance Jonathan Owens.

By:
April 21, 2022 9:43AM EDT
simone biles
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Newly engaged gymnast Simone Biles And Her Fiance Jonathan Owens Watch A Baseball Game In Houston. The Olympic hero, 25, was spotted court side during opening day at Minute Maid Park where the Houston Astros took on the Los Angeles Angel of Anaheim. She flashed her dazzling engagement ring and was all smiles as she enjoyed the event with her beau. Pictured: Simone Biles,Jonathan Owens Ref: SPL5304675 180422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: F. Carter Smith / Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Athens, GREECE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White find some time to take in the site of Athens, while Nina takes a break for filming "The Bricklayer". Nina and Shaun snapped some photos during their walk and a few selfies.Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun WhiteBACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Splash News

Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.

simone biles
Simone Biles attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. (F. Carter Smith/SplashNews)

Simone’s high-waisted, super-short white shorts were distressed at the hems and she tucked a skintight white tank top into them. On top of her shirt, she wore a white button-down short-sleeve jersey which she kept unbuttoned and she topped her look off with white low-top Converse sneakers.

simone biles
Simone looked fabulous in a pair of high-waisted, white daisy dukes with a tank top tucked in & an Astros jersey on top. (F. Carter Smith/SplashNews)

If there’s one thing for sure about Simone, it is that she loves daisy dukes and just recently she wore a similar pair when she said yes to the dress. She rocked a similar outfit to her baseball game look while wedding dress shopping when she wore a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.

In the photos, Simone had her hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and she posted two photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “said yes to the dress(es).”

Simone and Jonathan announced their engagement on Feb. 15, and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval-cut diamond that was insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.

More From Our Partners

ad