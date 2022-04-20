Dream Kardashian, 5, True Thompson, 4, & Chicago West, 4, Rock Face Paint In Cute Photos

Fun with friends! It looked like cute cousins Dream Kardashian, 5, True Thompson, 4, and Chicago West, 4, had a fun-packed weekend. The trio got to enjoy an over-the-top birthday party at friend Dove Alayah’s house which included face painting, sweet treats, and fun galore.

The little ladies were dressed to impress at the party, with each girl rocking a fluffy frock that looked made for a princess. Chicago, who is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s girl, wore a pretty pink skirt with a lavender jacket while Dream, Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna’s daughter, matched in her own purple frock with a heart-emblazoned coat. Looking cute and tough, each little lady had on their own sparkling combat boots.

True was so sweet while standing close by mom Khloe Kardashian at the soiree. She rocked pink ruffles and a jean jacket while standing with her oh-so-chic mom, who spent time with friend Natalie Halcro, the host of the party.

The little ladies rocked cute, sparkling tiger face paint in one group photo with birthday girl Dove, who was dressed in tie-dye bell bottoms for a very groovy look. Another shot showed the little girls rocking custom denim jackets and ribbon-laced braids while gazing out at the horizon.

While the Kardashian cousins looked like they were having a great time together at the party, their moms continue to be at odds. The Kardashian family faced off with Dream’s mom Blac Chyna in an LA court on Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022. Matriarch Kris Jenner, along with daughters Khloe, Kim, and Kylie Jenner were in the courtroom as jury selection began.

Blac Chyna is currently suing the KarJenner family for “defamation and intentional interference” of her and ex Rob Kardashian‘s former reality show Rob & Chyna. Chyna is also suing Rob for “revenge porn” after he publicly shared NSFW pics of her following their split. Chyna was in court for the jury selection, but Rob was not.