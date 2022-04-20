Carmen Electra Celebrates 50th Birthday With A Sexy Video Of Her In A Teeny Tiny Bikini: Watch

Tangerine dream! Carmen Electra showed off her electric style and stellar bod in a recent Instagram video in celebration of a major milestone: her 50th birthday. “It’s almost that time again,” the model captioned a clip of herself showing off a skimpy orange bikini and smiling at the camera. She swept her gorgeous honey blonde hair to one side and accessorized with a pretty pink flower for the occasion.

The stunning model showed off more sexy swimwear in a second snap shared to the platform, this time, sporting a fashionable one piece. The suit was light blue, pink, and black-and-white leopard print, featuring a high-cut and one shoulder strap. As Carmen posed in the look with one leg up on a bench, she side swept her gorgeous honey-flecked locks, also sporting a pair of pink sunglasses to top off the beach-ready look. “Palm Springs,” Carmen captioned the post, signaling her sunny locale.

Carmen remains just as gorgeous as she was in our ’90s cultural memories. She’s also been popping up on various occasions as millennial nostalgia continues to permeate the culture, last appearing in Netflix’s The Last Dance docuseries about the Chicago Bulls’ all-star run in the ’90s, with players like Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, and Carmen’s rebellious, eccentric ex-husband, Dennis Rodman.

At the time of the release of the docuseries, Carmen began trending on Twitter as crazy stories about her time with Dennis, 58 were detailed in the episodes. On Apr. 27, 2020, Carmen shared a back in the day Instagram pic of Dennis holding her from behind while partying in a club while she wore a sexy pink mini dress. She used a quote in the caption that read, “She a real rough ryder, let me get behind her.”

Carmen then began reminiscing alongside fans about her romance with Dennis in the comments. One user posted a bunch of red heart emojis about the photo of Carmen and Dennis during their passionate romance and wrote, “I always thought both of you truly loved each other and maybe one day you’ll get back together.” Carmen responded with a red heart emoji and told the fan, “We were very passionate. it’s been a long time and we are living different lives but no matter what we went through I wish him well.”