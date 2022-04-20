Carmen Electra Celebrates 50th Birthday With A Sexy Video Of Her In A Teeny Tiny Bikini: Watch

Carmen Electra is celebrating her 50th time around the sun in a sexy skimpy bikini, proving she's still a fabulous force to be reckoned with.

By:
April 20, 2022 6:08PM EDT
Carmen Electra
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and a few family friends, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after celebrating Christmas. Supermodel Cindy, 55, donned a patterned cover-up over her black bikini, matching daughter's Kaia beach-ready ensemble. The model mom looked stunning in a black two piece as she soaked up the sun with her daughter outside their luxury resort. Kaia was seen in a cheeky black two piece and lounged next two a young unidentified guy who was reading a book. So where is new beau Austin Butler? Pictured: Cindy Crawford BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Tangerine dream! Carmen Electra showed off her electric style and stellar bod in a recent Instagram video in celebration of a major milestone: her 50th birthday. “It’s almost that time again,” the model captioned a clip of herself showing off a skimpy orange bikini and smiling at the camera. She swept her gorgeous honey blonde hair to one side and accessorized with a pretty pink flower for the occasion.

The stunning model showed off more sexy swimwear in a second snap shared to the platform, this time, sporting a fashionable one piece. The suit was light blue, pink, and black-and-white leopard print, featuring a high-cut and one shoulder strap. As Carmen posed in the look with one leg up on a bench, she side swept her gorgeous honey-flecked locks, also sporting a pair of pink sunglasses to top off the beach-ready look. “Palm Springs,” Carmen captioned the post, signaling her sunny locale.

Carmen remains just as gorgeous as she was in our ’90s cultural memories. She’s also been popping up on various occasions as millennial nostalgia continues to permeate the culture, last appearing in Netflix’s The Last Dance docuseries about the Chicago Bulls’ all-star run in the ’90s, with players like Scottie PippenMichael Jordan, and Carmen’s rebellious, eccentric ex-husband, Dennis Rodman.

At the time of the release of the docuseries, Carmen began trending on Twitter as crazy stories about her time with Dennis, 58 were detailed in the episodes. On Apr. 27, 2020, Carmen shared a back in the day Instagram pic of Dennis holding her from behind while partying in a club while she wore a sexy pink mini dress. She used a quote in the caption that read, “She a real rough ryder, let me get behind her.”

Carmen then began reminiscing alongside fans about her romance with Dennis in the comments. One user posted a bunch of red heart emojis about the photo of Carmen and Dennis during their passionate romance and wrote, “I always thought both of you truly loved each other and maybe one day you’ll get back together.” Carmen responded with a red heart emoji and told the fan, “We were very passionate. it’s been a long time and we are living different lives but no matter what we went through I wish him well.”

More From Our Partners

ad