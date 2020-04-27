Carmen Electra Reminisces About ‘Passionate’ Dennis Rodman Romance: ‘We Had A Blast Together’

Following her marriage to Dennis Rodman being featured on ESPN’s must-see docu-series ‘The Last Dance,’ Carmen Electra is fondly remembering their wild 1990’s romance.

Carmen Electra is back in the news in a big way. Her romance and short-lived 1997-1998 marriage to then-Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman was featured in Sun. Apr. 26’s The Last Dance episodes on EPSN. The 10 part the docu-series is focused on the team that won six NBA titles in the 90’s. The still-stunning 48-year-old began trending on Twitter and crazy stories about her time with Dennis, 58 were detailed in the episodes. On Apr. 27, Carmen shared a back in the day Instagram pic of Dennis holding her from behind while partying in a club, as she looked so hot in a pink mini-dress. She used a quote in the caption that read, “She a real rough ryder, let me get behind her.”

Carmen then began reminiscing alongside fans about her romance with Dennis in the comments. User iranwilliams posted a bunch of red heart emojis about the photo of Carmen and Dennis during their passionate romance and wrote, “I always thought both of you truly loved each other and maybe one day you’ll get back together.” Carmen responded with a red heart emoji and told the fan, “We were very passionate. it’s been a long time and we are living different lives but no matter what we went through I wish him well

User @marli_sinn snarked, “He married you by accident,” and Carmen sweetly shot her down. “@marli_sinn nope ! He asked me over & over & unfortunately we married in Vegas. Our marriage lasted about 6 months,” while adding a hands in prayer emoji. “We had a blast together but went through some hard times too! Although we tried it just wasn’t gonna last,” Carmen continued, adding a red heart emoji.

Carmen then addressed an infamous part of the documentary, where Dennis went to his coach Phil Jackson and said he needed a break for a quick vacation and wanted to go to Vegas, and Carmen secretly came along. “If you let this dude go to vacation, we’re not gonna see him,” Bulls superstar Michael Jordan, 57, recalled telling his coach. “You let him go to Vegas, we definitely not gonna see him.” Then Michael explained, “He leaves that room, goes straight to the airport. Boom, we don’t hear or see Dennis for 48 hours.”

Carmen Electra legit hid from Michael Jordan when he came to Vegas for Dennis Rodman. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/X73kcuwKjS — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 27, 2020

In the doc, Carmen remembered, “I do remember being in Vegas with him. It was on. The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis — he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We’d go to his favorite restaurant. Then we’d go to a nightclub. Then we’d go to after hours. It didn’t stop.” She added “It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis’ girlfriend. He was wild.”

Both Carmen and Michael separately recalled how he flew to Vegas to retrieve Dennis when he didn’t show up back at practice as scheduled. Dennis and Carmen were in bed when, “There’s a knock on the door, and it’s Michael Jordan. And I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that,” “Carmen reminisced. “So I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [And Jordan goes], “Come on! We got to get to practice.”

A fan @carrchurchill asked in the comments, “Did Michael know who you were when he came to pick him up?” Carmen responded, “He knew we were dating but we didn’t actually meet each other until the finals.” Well, at least that was better than seeing her hiding from him in a Vegas hotel suite.