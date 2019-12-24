Carmen Electra, 47, Makes Cameo In Trailer For Chicago Bulls Doc & Fans Say She ‘Hasn’t Aged A Day’

Does Carmen Electra hold the secret to eternal youth? The actress looks the same as she did in 1998 while married to Dennis Rodman as she does in the new Chicago Bulls docu-series!

Take us back to 1997! The first trailer for The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series following Michael Jordan‘s last, incredible season with the Chicago Bulls is here, and it features plenty of surprising cameos from celebrities discussing what that magical time in NBA history meant to them. Former President Barack Obama, formerly the senator from Illinois, and Justin Timberlake are just two of the special guests, along with many legends from the 1997-1998 lineup, like Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, and Phil Jackson. But fans are focusing on one person in particular: Carmen Electra!

You youngins may not know that Carmen, now 47, was married to Dennis Rodman, now 58, from 1998 to 1999, and their tumultuous relationship was paparazzi fodder. Long before Dennis, who also appears in the documentary, was Kim Jong Un‘s best friend, the couple were wrapped in a brief and torrid relationship that Carmen called, “very passionate” in a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “When it was good, it was amazing,” she said. “And when it was bad, it was the worst.” Chicago Bulls fans were stunned to see Carmen in The Last Dance trailer, not because of the dirt she’s definitely going to spill, but because of the fact that she looks almost exactly as she did 20 years ago.

Just peep Carmen in the trailer below and take a look at her and Dennis in that photo from the 90s! “Carmen Electra and that one guy that played for the Bulls. 🤷‍♀️” one fan tweeted, along with a photo of Carmen from the 90s. “Anyone asking why Carmen Electra is in this is exposing themselves as a fraud. And home girl hasn’t aged a day. You go Carmen,” said another. Tons of people agreed with that last one. Twitter was flooded with “Carmen Electra ain’t aged a day” tweets.

As for how the former Baywatch star managed to stay forever young, a source let HollywoodLife in on her secret last year. It’s all about balance, a healthy diet, and keeping up with cardio, they told us EXCLUSIVELY. “If Carmen is really craving something, she will eat it, but she’ll be sure to exercise extra hard that day to burn it off,” they said.