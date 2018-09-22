Carmen Electra: The Lean Diet & Cardio Workout She Uses To Look Sexy Naked At 46

Carmen Electra is still just as fit as ever! Here’s the diet and exercise regimen that she follows to stay so sexy!

Carmen Electra made headlines this week after she posed nude for a photoshoot. She looked absolutely incredible, but how does the 46-year-old stay in such great shape? Well, it turns out it’s all about balance!

“ Carmen doesn’t follow any kind of official diet – she would struggle way too much if she felt she was depriving herself,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “ She eats really clean though, and always starts off the day with some kind of superfoods smoothie that she makes with various different fruits, along with green leafy vegetables.”

The Baywatch star also makes an effort to “limit the amount of carbs she eats” and mostly stays away from processed foods, “but doesn’t rule them out completely,” the insider explains. “If Carmen is really craving something, she will eat it, but she’ll be sure to exercise extra hard that day to burn it off.” However, every Sunday is a cheat day “where she eats whatever she wants,” the source says.

As for her fitness routine, Carmen “is all about the cardio,” with dancing being one of her favorite activities, although “she’s into anything that really helps work up a sweat,” the insider tells us. “If she isn’t able to take one of her regular dance classes then she’ll hit the gym where she will use the treadmill or exercise bike for a half hour, then focus on sit ups and squats.”

Circuit training is another favorite activity to stay fit “as she really enjoys the variety and struggles with boring workouts,” the source dishes. But part of the reason the Scary Movie star can stay so fit is also partially due to genetics. “Carmen is lucky in that she doesn’t gain weight easily, so it’s relatively easy for her to stay in shape,” the insider admits. “But that said, she still works hard to look as amazing as she does.” Well she’s definitely doing something right!