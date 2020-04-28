Carmen Electra Reveals She & Dennis Rodman Made Love On The Chicago Bulls Court & ‘All Over’

Carmen Electra looked back on her whirlwind relationship with ex-husband Dennis Rodman while promoting the new docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ and admitted they were ‘like two kids in a candy store’.

Carmen Electra, 48, admitted the passion was high during her romance with Dennis Rodman, 58, back in the 1990s, in a new interview she gave to promote the epic docuseries The Last Dance, which is about Michael Jordan‘s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls and features Dennis as well as details about his short-lived marriage to Carmen from 1998 until 1999. The former Baywatch babe looked back on the memory of first meeting the basketball player in a Los Angeles nightclub and revealed that although it took “a long time” for her to call him, once she did, they fell for each other fast and things became quite sexual.

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Carmen went on to admit that although she and Dennis definitely had some fun escapades during their time together, she began being affected by his shifting moods and erratic behavior. “There were those moments of ‘Where’s Dennis?’ Other team members would worry when he would run off and they couldn’t find him,” she explained. “There were times when all of us would go to a few bars and then we all would try to get Dennis to go back to the hotel. He would just run away and leave us. There was nothing we could do.”

In addition to speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Carmen took to social media shortly after The Last Dance premiered and posted a throwback photo of her and Dennis. She then responded to some followers who left comments about their romance and even set some straight. After one follower claimed Dennis married her “by accident”, she gave quite the different story. “nope ! He asked me over & over & unfortunately we married in Vegas. Our marriage lasted about 6 months,” she wrote. “We had a blast together but went through some hard times too! Although we tried it just wasn’t gonna last.”