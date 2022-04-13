Selena Gomez Rocks Strapless Sundress & Perfect Makeup In New TikTok Video: Watch

Selena Gomez rocked a breezy summer dress and perfect makeup in a playful and confident new TikTok video shared on April 12!

Selena Gomez showed off her gorgeous curves in a breezy sundress, while rocking perfect makeup, in a playful new TikTok video. The gorgeous crooner took to the platform on Tuesday, April 12, to remind us that she is indeed a “blessing!” Her pastel floral sundress was fitted at the bodice with spaghetti straps and her hair was styled into a beach-wave look perfect for spring.

In the video, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum sat alone in a bedroom on a director’s chair, her hair natural, manicure on point, and complexion flawless, as she acted out pre-recorded dialogue about a woman who just had her makeup done. The 8-second clip has the siren mouthing the words “I just had my makeup done. And all I can say is, I am a blessing,” she mouths dramatically. “Look at this!” she continues with a sassy and exasperated expression, drawing attention to her obvious beauty. Her perfect appearance and fashionable dress underscore her confidence flawlessly.

The video from the Rare Beauty maven comes just two days after she spoke out against haters on the same platform. On April 10, Selena took to TikTok stories to take on body shamers who she says have continually criticized her weight and appearance. Wearing a tank top and perfectly coiffed bangs, she told haters how she feels about their opinions. “So, I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box, and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the Only Murders in the Building star said in the TikTok story.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b*** about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh,'” she continued. “B***h, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye!”

The former Disney star recently admitted that the constant commentary on her body size in public forums led her to step away from the internet. “I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Selena admitted on an April 4 interview with Good Morning America. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”