Simone Biles Rocks Sexy Backless Swimsuit & Admits She’s A ‘Happy Gal’

Simone Biles shared more sexy swimsuit photos on Instagram as she continues to plan her dream wedding to NFL star Jonathan Owens!

Simone Biles, 25, has been “over the moon” (and under the sun) since getting engaged to NFL star Jonathan Owens, 26, on Valentine’s Day! In an April 8 Instagram post, sun-loving Simone rocked a purple backless swimsuit, which she accessorized with super cute white cat-eye sunglasses. In the first photo, she had a smirk on her face as she reached towards the camera. In the second photo, Simone showed off her sculpted figure when she removed a part of the swimwear that was covering her up. In both photos, the gymnastics legend looks happier than ever, which she confirmed with a caption that simply said, “happy gal .”

For the past month following their engagement, the two Texans have been on a series of romantic getaways — hopping from tropical location to tropical location. One thing has remained constant, however, and that is that the former Olympics Gold Medal winner has been busting out some seriously super sexy swimwear. Hey, someone’s gotta do it!

Simone recently revealed on Instagram that she is leaning toward having a destination wedding somewhere on the beach! Given her love for sexy swimsuits, one could only imagine how gorgeous her wedding gown will be. In the post, Simone said she was “obsessed” with wedding planning. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also, I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full,” she added.

As HollywoodLife reported, Simone revealed that she was engaged to Jonathan one day after Valentine’s Day, on February 15. In the caption to photos that showed Jonathan down on one knee, Simone captioned the post, “THE EASIEST YES! I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!”