Ketanji Brown Jackson Beams With President Biden In 1st Photo After SCOTUS Confirmation

President Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson
OSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington Supreme Court Vacancy, Washington, United States - 18 Feb 2022
US President Joe Biden and Associate Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the US Senate votes on her confirmation to the Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 April 2022. Biden and Ketanjia Brown Jackson watch as the Senate votes on her confirmation to the SCOTUS, Washington, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is followed by her daughter Leila as she departs following the third and final day of her Senate nomination hearings to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC,. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Senate nomination hearing to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 23 Mar 2022
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, and daughter Leila Jackson, center, listen as Judge Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
Ketanji Brown Jackson looks as happy as ever in a new photo with President Joe Biden after she was confirmed as the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is celebrating her new seat on the Supreme Court in the best way possible — taking a selfie with President Joe Biden! The president was sure to congratulate Ketanji for being the first Black woman to ever be confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday April 7. The historic occasion was finalized by a vote in the Senate over a month after Jackson was announced as the president’s nomination to fill the seat left open by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, after he announced his retirement.

For those who are asking,” the president joked in the caption as he and Ketanji smiled from ear-to-ear, taking in the news of her confirmation. 

The president wasn’t the only one to congratulate the newly-appointed member of the SCOTUS. First Lady Jill Biden also sent her well wishes to Ketanji on social media with a photo of the two women looking out over Washington, as she shared a special message to her about her place in history. “Judge Jackson, no one will forget the look on your daughter’s face or your husband’s pride throughout your confirmation — your journey will continue to inspire generations to come,” she wrote.

Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson
Joe Biden & Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrate Ketanji’s confirmation to the Supreme Court (OSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock).

.Besides the First Ladyplenty of other stars took to their social media to share their excitement that she was confirmed. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also tweeted that she was incredibly touched to see Jackson receive the historic honor. “I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land,” she wrote.

In addition to the aforementioned selfie, the president posted a photo of them taking another photo together and also shared an encouraging message. “Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her,” he wrote.