Jill Biden & More Stars Celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate Confirmation: She’ll ‘Inspire Generations’

The First Lady and many others celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson as she was confirmed to the Supreme Court, after the Senate vote.

First Lady Jill Biden congratulated Ketanji Brown Jackson for being the first Black woman to ever be confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday April 7. The historic occasion was finalized by a vote in the Senate over a month after Jackson was announced as President Joe Biden’s nomination to fill the seat left open by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, after he announced his retirement. Besides the First Lady, plenty of other stars took to their social media to share their excitement that she was confirmed.

Jill shared a photo of the two women looking out over Washington, as she shared a special message to her about her place in history. “Judge Jackson, no one will forget the look on your daughter’s face or your husband’s pride throughout your confirmation — your journey will continue to inspire generations to come,” she wrote. Jackson had watched the confirmation vote with the President, and she was seen tearing up and speaking to Joe, after it was announced that she was set to become the new Supreme Court Justice, via CNN.

We’re finally going to get to say it: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Woo-hoo!! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 7, 2022

Plenty of political figures offered congratulations to her. Jill wasn’t the only First Lady to congratulate her. Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton celebrated the historic confirmation. “Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened,” she wrote. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeted a story about her receiving enough votes for the confirmation. She simply wrote Jackson’s new title. Senator Elizabeth Warren also celebrated the new title, but she also added a “Woo-hoo!”

Great day for American Jurisprudence! One of the most qualified people in Supreme Court history takes her rightful place on the bench. Congratulations Judge, now Justice, Jackson. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 7, 2022

Other than politicians, some celebrities also began to celebrate the confirmation. Actor and director Rob Reiner tweeted his congratulations to the Justice. “Great day for American Jurisprudence! One of the most qualified people in Supreme Court history takes her rightful place on the bench. Congratulations Judge, now Justice, Jackson,” he wrote.

Before Jackson was confirmed, there was some speculation that the Senate would be a deadlock with Republicans and Democrats all voting alongside party lines. While Jackson would still be able to be sworn in after a deadlock, three Senate Republicans announced that they planned to vote in favor of Jackson, because of her outstanding qualifications for the job. Ahead of the final vote Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer showed his excitement about Jackson making history. “Today is a joyous day for America!” he tweeted. He also delivered similar remarks earlier in the Senate, via CNN. ” In the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, never, never has a Black woman held the title of Justice. Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first and I believe the first of more to come,” he said.

Maine Senator Susan Collins was the first Republican to announce her planned support for Jackson, and she was later joined by Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Utah Senator Mitt Romney. Romney had remarked that he didn’t expect to see eye-to-eye with the now-Justice, but that she was still qualified nonetheless. “After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” Romney wrote in a tweet ahead of the vote..