Ketanji Brown Jackson: 5 Things To Know About Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee

Ketanji Brown Jackson will reportedly be announced as President Joe Biden’s nomination to the fill the Supreme Court seat left empty by Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement.

President Joe Biden, 79, has found his nomination for the Supreme Court in Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, and he’s expected to announce his pick on Friday February 25, via CNN. Ketanji’s nomination is historic for the nation’s highest court for a number of reasons, including that she’s the first Black woman to receive the nomination, and she’s Biden’s first nomination for the Supreme Court, after Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, announced his plans to retire. Find out more about Ketanji’s historic nomination and her career here!

1. Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court

If she’s confirmed by congress, Ketanji will be the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court. Biden had regularly said that his SCOTUS nomination would be a Black woman, shortly after Stephen Breyer announced that he’d be stepping down. She received the call from the president on Thursday night offering her the position, and she accepted, a source revealed to CNN.

2. She was a public defender and later appointed to the D.C. federal appellate court

Ketanji is extremely qualified for the position, and she’s worked in many different capacities of the law. Unlike many of her future colleagues on the Supreme Court, she was a public defender for many years, and her background is not as a prosecutor, according to NPR. She was a vice chairman for the U.S. Sentencing Commission and fought to lighten sentences for those convicted for crimes related to crack cocaine, which were much more severe than charges for powdered cocaine.

After a proven track record as a public defender, President Barack Obama nominated her for a district courtship in 2013 in Washington D.C. She was also considered for the Supreme Court after Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016. She continued to rise under Biden, who nominated her for the Court of Appeals in D.C. During her time as D.C. judge, Ketanji ruled against former President Donald Trump on a number of occasions, including attempts to block records related to the January 6 insurrection, and she unsuccessfully ruled against efforts to speed up deportations, per Politico.

3. She worked under Justice Stephen Breyer early in her career

It’s only fitting that Ketanji will be the replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer. After she finished law school, she had clerked for three federal judges, and one of them was Breyer. The retiring Justice must be excited that his former clerk will take over for him. When she was nominated for a judgeship in 2012, Breyer showed his support during a confirmation hearing with a glowing endorsement. He simply said, “Hire her,” per The New York Times.

4. She’s already garnered support from both Democrats and Republicans

While Ketanji still needs to undergo the confirmation process to be appointed to the Supreme Court, which can experience some push back from across the aisle, a few Republicans had voted in favor of confirming her to the appellate court in 2021. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), Susan Collins (Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) all voted to confirm her, and may do so again when she’s appointed to the Supreme Court, via Politico.

The nominee also has a family connection to another high profile Republican. Her husband Patrick Jackson’s twin brother is former Republican House Speaker (and vice presidential candidate) Paul Ryan‘s brother-in-law, and the former Wisconsin congressman testified in favor of Ketanji when she was nominated to become a judge.

5. She has two degrees from Harvard University

Despite being a Washington D.C. native, Ketanji has spent plenty of time in Massachusetts. She studied government as an undergrad student at Harvard and later received her law degree from the prestigious university. She met her husband, whom she has two daughters with, while they were both studying at Harvard, according to NPR. During her time at Harvard, it seems like she even explored a few fields outside of law, and she worked with future Academy Award winner Matt Damon in an acting class, as they teamed up for a scene, per Politico.