Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Corset Blazer In 1st Photos Back In LA After Wedding

The Poosh founder looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble days after her surprise Vegas wedding with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian looked like a blushing bride days after her surprise Las Vegas wedding with beau Travis Barker. The 42-year-old Poosh founder was snapped in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 6) for the first photos of the newlywed following the Elvis-presided nuptials. Rocking an all-black ensemble, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ alum looked effortlessly chic.

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in LA days after her Vegas wedding with Travis Barker. (Clint Brewer Photography/A.I.M / BACKGRID)

Kourt’s corset blazer was the talk of the town as it featured a cinched waistline with ornate embroidery. The matching black pants held a flare bottom, giving a bit of whimsy to the otherwise classic silhouette. Her trademark raven tresses were left long and loose with a part down the middle. Kourt dared to impress by going virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage.

Earlier in the day, the eldest of the Kardashian siblings shared sweet snaps from the surprise wedding. The newlyweds are seen in the Vegas chapel rocking black leather motorcycle jackets and sunglasses as they pack on the PDA in front of the Elvis impersonator. “Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned the adorable photo album. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she added. “Practice makes perfect.” The “no license” line appears to suggest the couple are not legally married!

The (perhaps not legal) wedding happened when the mother of three married the Blink-182 drummer on Monday, April 4 around 130 AM in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. The event took place following Travis’ performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3). The couple brought their own photographer and security inside the venue, per the outlet. They even insisted on an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the wedding!

While the Vegas wedding may not be recognized as a legal union, practicing the big day is always a plus, even though Travis is an old pro at it.  He wed Melissa Kennedy for nine months in 2002, and then went on to be married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 until 2008. Kourt, however, has never walked down the aisle. Although she shares her three children — Mason, 12Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with ex Scott Disick, the co-parents never married.

 