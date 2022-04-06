News

Chris Rock 'Not Going To Address' Will Smith's Oscars Slap At Comedy Shows: 'Lower Your Standards'

Beyonce appears on screen as she performs the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 94th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Mar 2022
Best Picture - CODA - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Chris Rock and Will Smith 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Actor in a Leading Role - Will Smith in King Richard
During a surprise comedy show in NYC, Chris Rock revealed that he wouldn’t be discussing the Oscars slap and his drama with Will Smith.

Although tickets to his comedy shows have skyrocketed, Chris Rock isn’t ready to discuss the infamous Oscars slap from Will Smith. While performing a surprise set at the Comedy Cellar on Tuesday night, the stand up noted he wouldn’t be talking about Will and the moment that shocked the world. “He literally only addressed it as the the crowd was going wild for his surprise appearance, and he got on stage and said, ‘Lower your expectations. I’m not going to address that s–t,’” an audience member told Page Six.

The fan also noted that Chris joked he was workshopping his material since “all the sudden people cared about his early shows.”

Chris Rock
Chris Rock presenting at the 2022 Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock).

In addition to comedy show patrons, sources have EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how the 57-year-old comedian is apparently still reeling from the slap and that he likely wouldn’t be able to accept the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star’s apology. “He can’t imagine forgiving Will, being friends with him. It is just a very weird thing to fully envelope,” a source close to Chris shared with us.s

Boston, MA - Chris Rock's car drives through a huge crowd as he exits his first comedy performance at Wilbur Theater since the Will Smith Oscars slap debacle just a few days prior. Pictured: Chris Rock BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

Chris Rock, Will Smith
Chris Rock gets slapped by Will Smith (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock).

Moreover, Chris also knows that the ordeal is not something people are going to forget about anytime soon. “Chris Rock doesn’t want the Will Smith slap to define him and the rest of his career. It sucks that it is now part of his life forever,” our insider divulged.

Since the slap, ticket sales to Chris’s comedy shows have definitely gone up in his favor. While his audiences may be expecting him to address the slap, he’s still not ready to go there yet. “He doesn’t know when he will talk about it, he knows he will have to at some point, but he literally is focusing on his tour and for the dust to fully settle,” the source explained. “It is still raw, emotional, and confusing to deal with and wrap his head around.