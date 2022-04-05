Donatella Versace Says Britney Spears Is In ‘An Amazing State Of Mind’ After Recent Meeting

Donatella Versace notes that Britney Spears is ‘doing well’ after the singer was finally freed from her 13-year conservatorship last year.

Donatella Versace is revealing some details from her most recent meet-up with her pal Britney Spears. “She’s on vacation now,” the designer told Variety during the recent Vanity Fair Oscar party. “She’s doing well. I find her in an amazing state of mind.”

The singer, who has recently posted some intimate Instagram shares condemning her family and past abusive behavior has concerned some fans who hope their “Gimme More” queen was still doing okay since being released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. “I know it’s been such a long time,” Donatella noted at the VF bash about her friend’s struggle in the limelight. “I’m very happy to see her like that.”

Britney notably shared a photo with the Italian designer on March 25 also posing with her future hubby Sam Asghari and the trio looked happier than ever. “Look who came to visit,” she wrote in the caption. ”[These] 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹.” Considering Donatella’s details about the singer’s well-being, we could definitely see she was in a happier place since the conservatorship debacle.

This wasn’t the first time we heard Britney sing her praises of the Italian designer. Back in November, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share her idea of hiring Donatella to create her dream wedding dress. In the since-deleted post, Britney posted pics and videos of herself showing off a light pink off-the-shoulder dress and spoke about her upcoming wedding plans in the caption.

“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” the caption read.

Once she shared the happy news, her fans quickly responded with messages of congratulations and excitement. “Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG,” one fan wrote while another told her she looked like Cinderella. A third shared, “You look like a princess🎀🎀 👑👑👑CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS😍😍😍😍” and a fourth called her “iconic.”