Watch

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Make out On A Boat In New Video

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall.
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami.
News Writer

Britney Spears & hubby-to-be Sam Asghari captured more beautiful moments from their recent vacation, sharing smooches on a boat while exploring the tropical locale.

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari continue to soak up the sun! The adorable couple shared some of their best moments in an edited video Brit posted to her Instagram Tuesday, as they road a boat on what appeared to be a river or bay and shared some sweet kisses while holding on to their new puppy, Sawyer. The “Me Against the Music” singer also captured clips of Sam appearing to play a soccer game with other friends and more of her adorable puppy enjoying some time on the beach. “My weird edit of this video 🤪 !!!” Britney jokingly captioned the post. “Pssss @samasghari of course did the first professional looking video 😂 !!!”

More moments showed the couple enjoying the boat ride out on the ocean, playing volleyball in the pool at their vacation rental, and just relaxing as they took in the sights of the beach and beautiful weather.

In addition to the most recent Instagram, the pop star, 40, and her fitness model beau, 28, shared another sweet update from their tropical getaway on April 3 — a video that also included sweet puppy Sawyer. “This place is Magical!!!” Britney declared in her caption, filming a video of the gorgeous blue water as well as a clip from a boat road. “Sawyer is getting bigger and harder to carry  …. I really don’t mind though …. So blessed to be here in this magical place,” she penned.

Just before posting the behind-the-scenes details of her vacation, Brit also shared another Instagram post showing off a slew of outfits. The “Toxic” singer rocked an olive green crop top and matching skirt plus her go-to combo of off-the-shoulder crop top and white short shorts. She kept her blonde hair up in a bun as she hung out in her spacious living room. For the next two looks, Britney channeled her bad girl side with a long sleeve black leather number, which we could totally see her rocking on a night out. Lastly, she dazzled in a red sequin dress — another evening-ready look.

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019.
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas.