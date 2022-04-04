Britney Spears Reveals Why She Trashed Ex Justin Timberlake In Recent Instagram Post

Britney Spears had A LOT to say in a new message on Instagram. For starters, she once again brought up her ex Justin Timberlake and confirmed she started writing a book about her past.

Britney Spears, 40, elaborated on why she continues to bring up her past in her recent Instagram posts. The pop star, who has called out her estranged family and her ex Justin Timberlake, 41, on social media numerous times, revealed in an April 4 message that she started writing a book that’s seemingly about her past.

“I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly!!” Britney wrote on Instagram. “I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place…and addressing it now…I’m sure it sounds irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

The “Circus” singer explained that she’s facing her past by using “the intellectual approach,” which she claims Justin “so respectfully did” when he apologized to her and Janet Jackson for his past actions. “Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family…he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!! Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the BITCH !!! Anyway….I just wanted to let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY,” she said.

Then, Britney brought up her mother Lynne, 66, and her sister Jamie Lynn, 31. “My mom and my sister also did the ‘intellectual approach’ in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything !!! I’m not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS well because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL. …. but come on LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT.”

Britney went on to say that she “never felt heard ever” during the 13 years she was under the controversial conservatorship that was terminated in Nov. 2021. “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories … but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times… cry on TV … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram.” Sam Asghari commented on Britney’s post and said he’s “buying the first copy” of his fiancée’s book.

It’s been expected for Britney to write a book about her career, romances and family drama. In February, Page Six reported that Brit agreed to write a tell-all book with Simon & Schuster for $15 million, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed. If her book does come to fruition, there’s no doubt that Britney’s accusations that Justin used her for his music will come up. Plus, she’ll surely take aim at her family, including dad Jamie Spears, for mistreating her over the years.