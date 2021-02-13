Why Justin Timberlake Felt He ‘Needed’ To Apologize To Britney Spears & Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake began trending on social media after the airing of ‘Framing Britney Spears’, and a source close to the singer says he ‘wanted the world to know his feelings.’

Justin Timberlake, 40, took some time before his public apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, 39, and former Super Bowl performing partner Janet Jackson, 54. “Justin waited a few days before responding because he needed some time to reflect on the situation, and on himself, first. He didn’t want to just react, he needed to really understand the damage he had caused in the past,” a source spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, referencing backlash towards the N’Sync singer following the premiere of documentary Framing Britney Spears.

The film took a deep dive look at Britney’s on-going conservatorship — which began in 2008 — and past events that shaped and affected the pop star in the public eye. Britney and Justin unforgettably dated from 1999 – 2002, but following a split, the Justified singer created a narrative in his music and in interviews that the Oops!…I Did It Again star cheated on him. “Justin has nothing but respect for Britney and Janet, and he’s not proud of things he’s said or done in the past, but this was the very least he could do in the right direction to try and make amends,” the source explained.

In Justin’s video for “Cry Me A River,” an unmistakable Britney look-a-like is featured as Justin sings about her infidelity. Beyond the song and video, he also made comments about the couple’s sex life in interviews. “He’s learning from his mistakes and wants to set a good example for other male artists that setting a certain tone in the music industry is unacceptable,” they went on. While it has been years since Justin and Janet’s 2004 performance, the moment sparked worldwide controversy after Janet’s breast was exposed on air. At the time, Janet — who also appeared as feature on Justin’s song “[And She Said] Take Me Now” — publicly apologized.

As for Justin, a second insider notes that the singer wanted to be “heartfelt” and “legit” with his words. He wasn’t just apologizing to clear the air, he wanted Britney and Janet and the whole world know his feelings. Maybe later than anyone wanted but he is without a doubt serious with his apology,” they told HL of the singer, who has been he married to Jessica Biel, 38, since 2012. The couple share two children together: Silas, 5, and baby Phineas, who they welcomed last year.

“He has grown up and matured and is married and has children. That changes a person. Britney was a very important person in his life and Janet was a very important moment in his life and he respects them both,” our insider explained. “He is looking forward to learn from all of this and he has also considered never to perform ‘Cry Me A River’ live again as that song is so connected to Britney. It is a huge learning curve that he is willing to take on. Justin is a good guy, he is here to make things right, his intentions are in good faith.”