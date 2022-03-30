Machine Gun Kelly Says He ‘Totally’ Helped Pete Davidson During Kanye West Drama

Machine Gun Kelly talked about his close friendship with Pete Davidson, how he was with him when Kanye West publicly shaded him, and whether he’ll be his ‘best man’ in his upcoming wedding to Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Pete Davidson, 28, have become good friends and that close relationship has led to them supporting each other in both good and bad times, including when Kanye West publicly dissed Pete by burying an animated version of him in a music video and writing negative things about him on social media. The rapper opened up about how he was there for the Saturday Night Live comedian, who is now dating Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian, during a recent interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“Totally,” MGK said when Howard Stern asked if he was there with Pete during the Kanye drama. “I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn’t really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart.”

“We love everybody, man,” he continued. “We have so much love. It’s almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone’s anger, then so be it. That must be why we’re here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.”

MGK also talked about Pete’s new relationship with Kim, which started around Oct., and admitted he’s very “happy” for him. “I’m so happy for him,” he said before recalling a funny moment in which Pete and Kim joined him and his fiancee Megan Fox when they rented out an entire movie theater for what turned out to be a bad film.

The soon-to-be husband went on to even reveal that he’s sure Pete will be standing by his side in his upcoming wedding to Megan. “I think Pete’s absolutely gonna be standing there with me,” he shared. “We should just mic him for commentary anyway.”

When Howard called his bone with Pete a “bromance,” MGK agreed. “I was blessed. We both came into each other’s life at the right time,” he said.