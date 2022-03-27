Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award.

Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.

Not Ms Regina Hall giving my man Jason Momoa a “covid pat down” and him, ever the gentleman, saying thank you when she was done 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yO7o8rBBS2 — Qondi (@QondiNtini) March 28, 2022

Regina felt up Jason and Josh as the audience laughed. She promised both men that the process would be quick and easy. Jason and Josh stood there innocently during it all. Once Regina finished up, she thanked the pair and gave a thumbs up out to the audience and walked away.

The show continued on, and Jason and Josh revealed that Dune had won Best Sound. But fans at home were still obsessing over Regina’s hilarious skit. “Regina King is my hero…Patting down Jason Momoa….He is so fine…,” one viewer tweeted. Another person said, “am i the only one who’s jealous Regina Hall got to give Jason Momoa a pat down?”

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are airing on ABC. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are hosting the star-studded ceremony, which honors the best in film over the past year. Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and Nicole Kidman are among the A-list stars nominated for Oscars. Best Picture, which is considered the highest award of the night, is expected to go to either The Power of the Dog or CODA.