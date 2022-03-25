Gwen Stefani Caught Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring During Interview: Watch

Oops! Gwen Stefani forgot to wear her wedding ring on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ which prompted the singer to swear she ‘loves being married’ to hubby Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani, 52, showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live without a very important piece of jewelry: her wedding ring! The Grammy winner, who is married to Blake Shelton, was in the midst of the March 24 interview when she suddenly realized that of all the gorgeous rings she was wearing, her wedding band wasn’t one of them.

“I forgot to wear my ring. It’s like the first time!” Gwen confessed to Jimmy Kimmel. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is and then hello empty finger,’ ” she said with a laugh.

“I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey,” Gwen added. “I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

The conversation about Gwen’s wedding ring continued when Jimmy asked the “Hollaback Girl” if Blake, 45, has ever similarly forgotten to wear it before. Gwen confessed he hasn’t, and even recalled a time the country superstar wore his wedding band while changing fire alarm batteries in the couple’s home.

“I was getting ready in my glam room, which is just a bedroom in my house. And I text him cause the fire alarm was going off,” Gwen explained. “He comes in with a ladder, it was literally seconds. I was like, ‘Wow.’ And then I saw the ring. Even my assistant was like, ‘Oo, the ring looks good.’ I don’t normally notice it. And I was like, ‘I know! It’s so sexy.’ “

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in July 2021. Their wedding was small and intimate and took place at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. Gwen’s sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, attended the ceremony, which was officiated by the couple’s close pal Carson Daly. It was Blake’s third time getting married: he was first married to first to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006, and then to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Since they got hitched, Gwen and Blake have been relishing in married life. The couple have spent quality time both together and with Gwen’s kids, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 56. Blake is a loving father figure to his three stepchildren.