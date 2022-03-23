See Pics

Maren Morris Posts ‘Real’ Photo Of Herself In A Crop Top: ‘It’s All About The Angles’

maren morris
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Maren Morris 52nd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Maren Morris Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022
May be used worldwide until Nov 10, 2022, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: Photographer Name/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock (12598038de) Maren Morris The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 10 Nov 2021
Maren Morris CMA Fest, Nashville, USA - 09 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
The country star gave fans a look at her amazing outfit from two very different camera angles, to celebrate the release of her upcoming album.

Maren Morris, 31, encouraged fans to “find [their] light” in a pair of photos that she tweeted out on Tuesday March 22. The singer gave fans two different angles of herself in the same outfit, while she seemed excited that her new album would be coming out on Friday March 25. The country star joked about how the key to a good photo is really about finding the best camera angle.

In the first photo, Maren was stunning as she struck a pose on a staircase, while wearing a brown crop top and a pair of jeans. The second photo showed her in the same crop top, but it seemed like it was taken from her lap. Posting the same photos on her Instagram Story, Maren captioned the staircase photo with “Release week,” ahead of her album Humble Quest dropping. With the selfie, she quipped about how different she looked in that photo. “Real talk it’s all about the angles,” she wrote.

The crop top look is only the latest look that Maren has shown off. She’s regularly expressed how proud she is to show off her body in all it’s real and beautiful forms. She posted a beautiful selfie, where she embraced her “mom belly” in a beautiful pink dress. Ahead of her new album’s release, she also took the time to shut down haters who have criticized her for her Playboy shoot in 2019. “I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way,” she wrote in an Instagram.

Maren Morris in her leather dress at the ACM Awards. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Before Humble Quest drops, Maren did debut an all-new hairstyle. She showed off that she got bangs a week before the record comes out in an Instagram post. The singer also performed the album’s opening track “Circles Around This Town” as part of the ACM Awards earlier in March. For the show, she sported a leather dress for the red carpet and then a black tanktop and jeans for the performance!