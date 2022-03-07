Fashion

Maren Morris Slays In Plunging Tan Leather Midi Dress At ACM Awards – Photos

maren morris ACM Awards 2022
Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Kristin CavallariAcademy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022
Kristin Cavallari Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022
Brock Davies, right, and Scheana Shay arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 57th ACM Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, United States - 07 Mar 2022
Caitlyn Smith arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 57th ACM Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, United States - 07 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Maren Morris looked fabulous in a low-cut, tan leather midi dress with lace-up details on the bodice at the ACM Awards

Maren Morris absolutely slayed the red carpet when she arrived at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The 31-year-old singer opted to wear a sleeveless tan leather midi dress with a low-cut neckline and a tight bodice that showed off her tiny waist. She arrived arm in arm with husband, Ryan Hurd.

maren morris ACM Awards 2022
Maren Morris looked fabulous in this plunging tan leather midi dress at the ACM Awards. (Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock)

Maren’s sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage while the entire bodice was laced-up into a corset. The rest of the dress flowed out into a baggy skirt and she accessorized her look with strappy, lace-up heels and massive gold hoop earrings.

As for her glam, Maren had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose curls while a sultry brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Maren is always surprising us with her red carpet looks and her style is so unique – we never know what she is going to wear and we were pleasantly surprised with her ensemble.

Not only did we love her outfit, but we also get to see Maren again as she is set to perform her hit song, “Circles Around This Town.”