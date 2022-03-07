Maren Morris Slays In Plunging Tan Leather Midi Dress At ACM Awards – Photos

Maren Morris looked fabulous in a low-cut, tan leather midi dress with lace-up details on the bodice at the ACM Awards

Maren Morris absolutely slayed the red carpet when she arrived at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The 31-year-old singer opted to wear a sleeveless tan leather midi dress with a low-cut neckline and a tight bodice that showed off her tiny waist. She arrived arm in arm with husband, Ryan Hurd.

Maren’s sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage while the entire bodice was laced-up into a corset. The rest of the dress flowed out into a baggy skirt and she accessorized her look with strappy, lace-up heels and massive gold hoop earrings.

As for her glam, Maren had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose curls while a sultry brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Maren is always surprising us with her red carpet looks and her style is so unique – we never know what she is going to wear and we were pleasantly surprised with her ensemble.

Not only did we love her outfit, but we also get to see Maren again as she is set to perform her hit song, “Circles Around This Town.”