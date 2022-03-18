Maren Morris Debuts Bangs In New Hair Makeover — Before & After Photos

Maren Morris looked fabulous when she showed off brand new front bangs when she debuted her gorgeous hair makeover.

Maren Morris looked unrecognizable when she showed off brand new front bangs. The 31-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover in a gorgeous selfie that pictured her with wispy front bangs and long brown waves. Maren looked stunning in the selfie that showed off her new look and she styled her hair with a silver chain necklace and a strapless black top.

Maren posted the photo with the caption, “At midnight, Humble Quest is out in 1 week, but also…” She also posted the photo to her Instagram story with the caption, “did the real bangs finally.” Her haircut was done by Marwa Bashir, who posted a photo of Maren’s hair with the caption, “She is BANGING for real real! Can’t wait for all the new looks to explore with this hair!”

We were totally surprised by Maren’s new look considering she was just on the red carpet at the ACM Awards last week. Maren had her long brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

As for her outfit, she wore a sleeveless tan leather vintage Dior midi dress with a low-cut neckline and a tight bodice that showed off her tiny waist.

The sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage while the entire bodice was laced-up into a corset. The rest of the dress flowed out into a baggy skirt and she accessorized her look with strappy, lace-up heels and massive gold hoop earrings.