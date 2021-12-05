Maren Morris Bundles Up In Leather Coat For National Christmas Tree Lighting Performance

While performing outside at the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington D.C., Maren Morris kept warm with her leather jacket that had fur trim.

Maren Morris was one of many stars to take the stage at Washington D.C.’s National Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2. The holiday special aired on CBS on Dec. 5, and Maren absolutely crushed her performance. The country singer performed “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree,” and looked ready for winter in her outdoor ensemble.

For the performance, Maren wore a navy blue, long leather jacket, which had black fur trip around the neckline and sleeves. She paired the look with black leather boots, and was appropriately dressed to sing outside for the holiday affair. Maren danced around the stage as she belted out the Christmas classic tune, getting attendees and viewers into the holiday spirit.

LL Cool J hosted the National Christmas Tree Lighting, which was attended by president Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden. 2021 was the first time that the event was broadcasted on television. Other performers included Chris Stapleton, Patti LaBelle, Kristin Chenoweth, H.E.R, and more.

Of course, in addition to the performances, the big moment of the night was lighting the National Christmas Tree in the nation’s capital. The tree is located on the Ellipse in President’s Park. Throughout the holiday season, visitor will be able to stop by to visit the tree and see it in person.

With 2021 winding down Maren is looking ahead to the release of her next album. She recently revealed that she finished up her third record and is in the process of planning a release. Considering it’s been nearly three years since she dropped her last album, GIRL, in 2019, fans are definitely getting excited!

In November, Maren also found out that she’s nominated for two awards at the upcoming Grammys in January. She and her husband, Ryan Hurd’s, collaboration “Chasing After You” is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, while her inspiring song, “Better Than We Found It”, is nominated for Best Country Song. It’s definitely been a good year for Maren!