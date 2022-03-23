Peyton List & Jacob Bertrand Dating: ‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Confirm Romantic Relationship

Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List confirmed they are dating to paparazzi while traveling together at LAX. The couple also shared some tidbits on how the romance sparked.

Love has come out of the Cobra Kai cast. Peyton List, 23, and Jacob Bertrand, 22, who play Tory Nichols and Hawk Moskowitz, respectively, in the hit Netflix series, are dating. The pair confirmed their relationship to TMZ at LAX Airport on March 22, after a photographer for the outlet caught the two traveling together.

“You caught me, bro. Yeah, we’ve been dating for a while,” Jacob told the photographer. Jacob went on to reveal that he’s “never dated anyone I’ve worked with before. So I don’t know, this is like trial by fire almost.”

Jacob also explained that he and Peyton knew each other before co-starring on Cobra Kai. “We’ve been friends for a while. I met her when I was 15 and I was actually tight friends with her brother, Spencer [List],” he said. “That was kind of awkward. I had to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister.’ We had fun on set, then hung out off set,” Jacob added.

Peyton similarly confirmed her new relationship to TMZ while walking out of the airport solo. The photographer asked her if “it’s a difficult decision” to date a co-star. “Uhh, I guess so yeah. And think about the consequences later,” she said with a laugh. Peyton also bounced off the photographer’s comment about her or Jacob having to leave the show if they split. “No, I don’t know. I don’t want to think about that,” she said.

The adorable new couple have been working on Cobra Kai together since Peyton joined in season 2 in 2019. They’re both part of the main cast alongside Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Thomas Ian Griffith.