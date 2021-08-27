Tanner Buchanan: 5 Things To Know About The ‘He’s All That’ Hunk

Tanner Buchanan stars alongside Addison Rae in the ‘She’s All That’ remake ‘He’s All That.’ Here are 5 key things you need to know about this swoonworthy star.

There’s a new dreamy star to swoon over. Tanner Buchanan is one of the stars of the movie He’s All That, the gender-swapped of the 1999 teen film She’s All That. The 22-year-old plays Cameron Kweller opposite Addison Rae’s Padgett Sawyer. The movie dropped on the streaming service on August 27.

Tanner is one of Netflix’s brightest young stars. He’s All That is not his first Netflix project at all. Tanner is a star on the rise, so get up to speed on the actor’s current and past roles, his personal life, and more.

1. Tanner is known for his role on ‘Cobra Kai.’

Tanner rose to worldwide fame playing Robby Keene, the son of Johnny Lawrence, on Cobra Kai. The hit Netflix series will return for season 4 in December 2021. Tanner also starred as Leo Kirkman on Designated Survivor, Jack Downey on The Fosters, and Chad Brad Bradley on Fuller House. His first-ever role was on Modern Family in 2010.

2. Tanner is in a relationship.

Tanner is not dating his He’s All That co-star Addison Rae. Tanner has actually been in a relationship with Lizze Broadway for years. He opened up about his relationship with Lizze on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast. Tanner revealed that he and Lizze broke up for a brief period when they were teenagers, but they reunited.

3. He’s already worked with one of his ‘He’s All That’ co-stars.

For three episodes, Tanner played Charlie Gardner on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. He shared scenes with Peyton Meyer, who plays Jordan Van Draanen in He’s All That.

4. Tanner would love to play a bisexual Robin.

The actor told Variety that he wants to play Robin in a future Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson. Tanner revealed that he would love to play Robin as bisexual, which was recently explored in the DC Comics. “If I have the opportunity to represent something like that, that’s incredible,” Tanner said. “If they’re willing to write it, then you know what? Of course I’m going to play it.”

5. Tanner is on social media.

Tanner has over 2 million followers on Instagram. His bio reads, “Possibly a psychopath.” He is also on Twitter, with over 16,000 followers. Unlike his He’s All That co-star Addison Rae, Tanner is not on TikTok.