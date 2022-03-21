Sylvester Stallone Bonds With Daughter Sistine, 23, On Family Float Day: Photos

Sistine Stallone enjoyed a fun day out on the ocean as she posed for an edgy pic with Sylvester Stallone of the two of them wearing sunglasses while her dad took a puff of his cigar.

Sylvester Stallone, 75, and his daughter Sistine, 23, joined their family for a fun day out on the ocean. They didn’t grab a boat ride together as most people would suspect. Instead, they spent their day on a floating tiki hut. The Rocky star showed off their tropical family outing with a carousel of pics on Instagram. “Sort of a family outing in a floating tiki hut. Great times,” he captioned the post. In the first pic, he posed with his wife Jennifer Flavin and their two adorable pups.

Sylvester and Sistine shared a dad and daughter moment in their second pic. The two looked as cool as can be as they rocked sunglasses and stared toughly at the camera. The actor took a puff out of his cigar while Sistine held their dog and rocked a backward cap along with her red sweater and daisy dukes. In another pic, Sistine sat by the bar with one leg hanging off as her braids flowed past her shoulders.

The A-list actor is clearly proud of his daughter. He recently showed off Sistine’s golf skills on social media. He uploaded a sweet video of him persuading her to take a swing at a golf ball as she wrote tight, white, off-the-shoulder dress. She eventually used her golf ball and took an impressive swing at the ball as it flew over a row of trees. “Some people are just born with the eye of the tiger!”He exclaimed in the post’s caption.

Sylvester is also a proud dad to Sistine’s sisters Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Stallone. The three sisters are quite close and can often be spotted together whether it’s on the red carpet or out for a family dinner. In fact, Sistine and Sophia Rose even have a podcast together called Unwaxed.

It’s clear that the Rocky star’s daughters love him very much. They even shared that he helps guide them through unexpected areas of their lives. “He actually gives the best dating advice,” Sistine shared with HollywoodLife. “In terms of what to say if we don’t know how to answer a guy’s text. Or if we’re trying to break up with a guy he’ll give us really good advice…on how to cut them off. There are guys that have been broken up with, via my dad, and they have no idea.”