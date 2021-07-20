Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, & Scarlet, 19, Rock Mini Dresses For Screening

Sistine Stallone’s two sisters Sophia and Scarlet tagged along with her to the premiere of her new movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ All of the Stallone daughters looked fabulous!

Sylvester Stallone‘s, 75, three daughters all seem like they’re incredibly supportive of each other! Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19, all looked stunning, wearing mini-dresses to the premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass on Monday July 19. Sistine is one of the stars of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and it looks like her sisters joined her on the red carpet to show their love.

While all the sisters wore mini-dresses, Sistine stood out with a bright green outfit and golden heels. The actress accessorized with a gold clutch and gold belt, tying the look all together. Sophia and Scarlet seem both wore black dresses, maybe to highlight their sister at the premiere for the movie she starred in. Scarlet wore a simple back one-piece, while Sophia rocked a leather dress with a blazer over it. Needless to say, all the sisters looked fantastic!

It seems like Sistine is actively following in her father’s footsteps and pursuing an acting career. Midnight in the Switchgrass is her third role. Besides the thriller, she also had parts in the adventure-horror flick 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in 2019 and a part in Love Advent in 2018, according to her IMDb page.

As the sisters all attended Sistine’s premiere, it seems like the sisters usually get together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments. Their dad posted a sweet family photo to Instagram in June, when the family got together for Scarlet’s high school graduation. The sisters were posing with Sylvester and their mom, model Jennifer Flavin, 52, while congratulating Scarlet on her graduation. The girls also all got together for their dad’s birthday on July 6.

It seems like all the Stallones are very close, as the sisters were all seen joining their parents for a family dinner on July 3 in Los Angeles, where all the sisters looked incredible. Scarlet rocked a gray dress and black jacket for the outing. Sistine went with a simple beige dress, and Sophia donned a white crop top and tight leather pants.