Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh Pack On The PDA In Swimsuits On Bora Bora Vacation

Miles and Keleigh Teller gave fans a glimpse into their romantic tropical vacation in Bora Bora as they soaked up the sun and took a dip in the crystal clear ocean.

Miles and Keleigh Teller are bringing the heat to Bora Bora! The husband and wife duo gave fans a glimpse into their tropical vacation and it’s safe to say they’re having a blast. Keleigh uploaded a number of snaps from their trip to Instagram and some of them are definitely steamier than others. Two of the slides featured individual shots of Keleigh floating in the ocean and Miles getting off a boat into the clear blue water.

The couple packed on the PDA for the rest of their pics though. The two shared a passionate kiss in front of a gorgeous mountainous landscape as Miles put his arms around Keleigh’s back who wore a green string bikini. Later on, the two laid in a luxurious beach cabana and locked lips. In one of the sillier pics, Miles held Keleigh bridal style and made an alarmed face.

This isn’t the first set of vacation pics that Keleigh has shared. She also shared a stunning snap of her and Miles enjoying a dip in a cabana-side pool looking out into the ocean. Keleigh wore a sexy white swimsuit and straw hat as they posed against the beautiful clear sky background.

The two haven’t always had completely blissful trips. When they were vacationing with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woods in Hawaii, Miles was jumped by two men. While reports at the time alleged it might have been over money, Keleigh denied those claims in her own statement about the incident. “Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation,” she wrote on social media at the time.

Miles and Keleigh have now been happily married for two years. The couple tied the knot in a romantic destination wedding in Hawaii in September 2019. The couple definitely loves to travel and show off their adventurous side as they got engaged while traveling as well. Miles popped the question in Africa while they were on a safari in 2017. The couple certainly hasn’t rushed things when it comes to their relationship. The two started dating in 2013, four years before they got engaged and six years before they got married.