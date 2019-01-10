They’re having fun in the sun! Miles Teller showed love for his partner Keleigh Sperry while relaxing on vacation. See pics inside!

Whiplash actor Miles Teller, 31, was spotted getting intimate with his model fiancée Keleigh Sperry, 26, while they relaxed on lounge chairs in Hawaii. Miles was seen leaning into Keleigh for a kiss while she smiled up back at him. Miles sported dark striped swim trunks, sunglasses, and an Eagles hat, representing his Pennsylvania home state. Keleigh, on the other hand, wore a burgundy two-piece, a towel draped over her legs, and a black hat. The two seemed to be enjoying their Hawaii getaway in between Miles’ filming for Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, 56.

The couple got engaged in August 2017 while on an African safari, but have been together since 2013. Miles has raved about his love for Keleigh in the past, and how he appreciates her flexible schedule to accommodate him. “She’s lovely,” Miles said to E! News in 2015. “It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both. She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.”

Miles and Keleigh have actually endured more than your usual couple: They got in a car accident in 2016 when an Uber crashed into Miles’ truck, and he and Keleigh were flipped upside-down. Luckily, they came out of the incident unscathed, and the passengers in the Uber car only received “minor injuries.” Going through such a traumatic experience together probably brought Miles and Keleigh even closer to one another.

While the couple kissed and cuddled poolside, they kept their belongings close by on the lounge chairs, with their backpacks, sweatshirts, and half-consumed drinks next to them. The Fiji water in the photo was presumably not placed there as some covert sponsored content. But, it wouldn’t be the first time that happened.

We hope the engaged couple enjoyed their vacation during Miles’ break from filming! We’re sure we’ll see more from this couple in the future.