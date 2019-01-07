Fiji Water Girl Declared ‘Winner’ Of Golden Globes Red Carpet By Fans — Hilarious Photobombs

Surprise! As much as everyone stunned on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, the most talked-about look came way out of left field. See the Fiji Water Girl’s funniest photobombs here.

She wasn’t just serving water on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet — she was serving looks! In an unexpected turn of events, the Fiji Water Girl stole the awards show before it even began. How was anyone supposed to truly appreciate the celebs’ best red carpet looks when she was standing behind them in perfect poses? The photobomb pics are too funny! With her tiered navy dress and curled dark locks, the viral sensation was modeling her tray of water bottles in the best way possible — and social media cannot get enough of her!

“Fiji Water Girl plays best supporting role in Golden Globes,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “The Fiji Water Girl is gonna be me trying to infiltrate the film industry after not landing a single role.” LOL! Others took things to far extremes, writing, “Fiji Water Girl 2020,” and comparing her to Cinderella, posing in the background while her ugly stepsisters took center stage. While parody accounts have been popping up all over the place, the young woman has yet to be identified — but her name is coming, no doubt! She’ll probably end up a household name, TBH, like Alex from Target!

Because while she may have been hired to promote the Fiji brand and get the bottles in the public eye, she did just that and more!

The Fiji water girl is me trying to act nonchalant but also serve face in the background of club photos #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5i2bvfZ8nU — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) January 7, 2019

Got my Halloween outfit sorted. I’m going as Fiji water girl from the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/geZ7w7Uqit — James Cooper (@coopdloop) January 7, 2019

Ok Fiji water girl, a star is born. You’re the true winner of golden globes. pic.twitter.com/YN4h5jvbEi — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) January 7, 2019

We can’t wait to see all of the memes that come from this one red carpet appearance, not to mention the inevitable Halloween costumes! So here’s to Fiji Water Girl — and her smize.

Tyra Banks would be proud! First stop Golden Globes, next stop America’s Next Top Model?