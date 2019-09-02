Miles Teller Married: Actor Ties The Knot With Longtime GF Keleigh Sperry

Miles & Keleigh tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Hawaii over the weekend. The couple have been dating since 2013, and got engaged on an African safari in 2017!

Miles Teller, 32, is off the market! The actor wed his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry, 26, over the weekend in Hawaii, according to a report by E! News. The Hawaiian islands appear to be a favorite of the couple, as they were spotted vacationing in Maui on June 2, and earlier this year in January! Miles and Keleigh have been dating since 2013, and got engaged over two years ago on a whirlwind trip to Africa in August 2017. The Fantastic Four star pulled out all the stops for the epic proposal, which was after an epic sunrise safari.

While there have been no photos of the celebration yet, the up-and-coming actress and model’s close friend Nina Dobrev, 30, was spotted in Maui over the last few days. Nina was photographed frolicking on the beach with boyfriend Grant Mellon — and the two were likely in town for Miles and Keleigh’s nuptials. Nina, Miles and Keleigh attended a wedding two weeks ago for mutual friends in Park City, Utah. Keleigh is also friends with former Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr, 34, and Taylor Swift, 29 — both of who could have made the invite list. Keleigh’s older sister Christie York, who is a professional an event planner, also shared photos from Maui over the last week, including a photo of herself in a white dress on her Instagram story Sunday, September 1. “Last night RAIN ain’t gonna keep us from a good partyyy,” she wrote.

Christie also happened to be the one to confirm the engagement news on August 21, 2017. “These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!” she wrote, including a photo of Keleigh’s stunning ring. “Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry.” Miles reportedly told her “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend,” sweetly including a rose and the dates “May 11th, 2013 – August 20th, 2017” on a piece of a paper.

“I’ll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye,” Sperry told People after the engagement. “He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!” Miles also shared he had some inspiration from a pretty popular television show. “She watches The Bachelorette and stuff,” Miles spilled about the proposal to Jimmy Fallon in October 2017. “She felt like she had won because she had a final rose!” The couple reportedly met at a Grammy party in 2013, and have been inseparable ever since.

Keleigh was also posting up a storm from her bachelorette party in Miami in May. “BachTELLERette!! Bride’n dirty with my favorites,” she posted. The trip was attended by Nina Dobrev, along with her four sisters and close friends.

“She’s lovely,” Miles spilled to E! News about his lady love in 2015. “It’s been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn’t think I could have both. She’s allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn’t really distract me from it.” Congratulations to the happy couple!