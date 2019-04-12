Miles Teller Goes Shirtless While Soaking up The Sun With Fiancee In Cabo

Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry relaxed on a boat in bathing suits together. The couple looked sizzling in the Mexico heat.

Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller, 32, enjoyed the sun and water while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on April 11. The star was joined by his fiancée, model Keleigh Sperry, 26. Miles rocked a black, red, and yellow swimsuit, paired with black wayfarers. His model partner wore a string bikini, with black, white, and red all over. She wore some minimal jewelry, and had her hair up in a bun with sunglasses perched on the top of her head.

Keleigh took photos on the boat with a phone. She also jumped into the water from the boat with a friend. Keleigh posted a picture in the shade on a boat from her vacation just a couple of days prior on her Instagram. She sat with her sunglasses, sprawled out with her friend Jamie Mizrahi while her fiancé was nowhere to be found. But of course, he may have taken the photo.

Miles doesn’t have an Instagram account himself, and he hasn’t been tweeting about their Cabo vacation. His last social media post was dedicated to the Philadelphia Phillies, which makes sense, since Miles is originally from Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Miles and Keleigh dated for years before they got engaged while on a safari together. Miles rose to fame from the teen coming-of-age movie The Spectacular Now with Shailene Woodley, 26, as well as Divergent (also with Shailene). Keleigh proudly displayed in her Instagram bio that she’s an ambassador of clean water for Uganda via The Wells of Life in addition to her modeling career.

The Mexico vacation came amidst Miles’ filming for Top Gun: Maverick. The action flick, in which he portrays Bradley Bradshaw, is set to be released in 2020.