Halle Berry, 55, Shows Off Skateboarding Skills In Bikini Bottoms & Tied Up T-Shirt — Photos

The Oscar winner set temperatures soaring in her barely-there outfit, as she proved she was a wiz with the skateboard.

Halle Berry is getting more and more attractive — and fit — by the minute! The Oscar winner, 52, showed off her natural beauty and gym-toned physique, as she shared snaps of a workout to her Instagram on Friday (March 4). The fitness session wasn’t your average one, however, as Halle took to the streets to focus on her core by skateboarding!

Rocking a barely-there ensemble of bikini bottoms and a tied-up tee, Halle looked like she was a model for the latest issue of a skateboarding magazine. She wowed onlookers not only with her skills on the apparatus, but also with her totally tight figure. To complete the California girl look, the Bruised director sported pink heart-shaped sunglasses and left her glamorous locks long and loose.

While Halle was focused on her fitness on Friday, earlier in the week she had mom duty on the mind. The star was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old daughter Nahla, who towering over her mom! Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.

The young beauty showed off her funky streak of pink in her hair, as she rocked a plaid skirt and black sweater for the day. The Bruised director kept it casual in a simple black top and vintage, ripped denim. She topped off the low-key look with a pair of fresh sneakers and a colorful bandana wrapped around her head, which allowed a peek at her lovely, sandy blonde locks.

Halle shares Nahla with her former partner Gabriel Aubry, whom she met in 2005 and broke up with in 2010. Following their split, the exes entered a lengthy and bitter custody battle over Nahla, which was ultimately resolved 2014. The star also shares 8-year-old son Maceo with Olivier Martinez, whom she married in 2013. The pair called it quits in 2015 and the actress has since found love with new beau, Van Hunt. They went public with their relationship in September 2020.