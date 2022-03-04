Dua Lipa Accidentally Throws Her Microphone Into The Crowd While Performing — Watch

The ‘Levitating’ singer lost her grip on her microphone mid-song during a concert in Washington D.C., but she still managed to land all of her dance moves.

Accidents can happen to anyone, even international popstars! Dua Lipa had a small flub during her Washington D.C. stop on her “Future Nostalgia” tour on Wednesday March 2. The 26-year-old singer was singing and dancing along with her hit “New Rules,” when she accidentally tossed the microphone in the middle of the song, but she was a complete professional and quickly moved on, before getting a new mic!

.@DuaLipa accidentally dropped her microphone on stage in DC while singing 'New Rules' pic.twitter.com/z712Hgmpys — Dua Lipa Today 🌐 (@LipaToday) March 3, 2022

Ironically, the line came shortly before the singer got to the line “Don’t pick up the phone,” and she definitely wasn’t able to pick up her microphone! Dua reached down to try to grab it, and she looked like she laughed, as she delivered the lines. Instead of panicking though, she just went with the flow and did a little dance and took the time to just vibe with the music, as she walked back towards the center of the stage. As she got back into her choreography, a stage hand ran out and handed her a new mic. It seemed like the moment came early on in her show, because she’s been playing “New Rules” second, per Setlist.fm.

Despite the small hiccup in D.C., Dua’s tour seems like it’s been going great! Before going down to Washington, Dua stopped in New York City for a concert and Madison Square Garden, and it had some very high profile attendees, namely Selena Gomez, who went with tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi. During her stay in the Big Apple, Dua stopped by The Tonight Show, where she surprised an 80-year-old superfan. While on her way to the late night talk show, she rocked an all-denim outfit.

During the tour, Dua also gave fans a peak into some of the ways she’s staying in shape and working out while on tour, namely through yoga. The singer took to her Instagram to share a video of her showing off her flexibility on February 18. She revealed that she was “finally getting stronger again.” in the Story.