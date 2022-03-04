Watch

Dua Lipa Accidentally Throws Her Microphone Into The Crowd While Performing — Watch

Dua lipa
Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 26: 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Dua Lipa,Billie Eilish Ref: SPL5143337 260120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa is spotted wearing Dion Lee in New York City Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5293941 040322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa on her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, New York - 03 Mar 2022Dua Lipa on her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, New York - 03 Mar 2022
Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021 Wearing Atelier Versace View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Levitating’ singer lost her grip on her microphone mid-song during a concert in Washington D.C., but she still managed to land all of her dance moves.

Accidents can happen to anyone, even international popstars! Dua Lipa had a small flub during her Washington D.C. stop on her “Future Nostalgia” tour on Wednesday March 2. The 26-year-old singer was singing and dancing along with her hit “New Rules,” when she accidentally tossed the microphone in the middle of the song, but she was a complete professional and quickly moved on, before getting a new mic!

Ironically, the line came shortly before the singer got to the line “Don’t pick up the phone,” and she definitely wasn’t able to pick up her microphone! Dua reached down to try to grab it, and she looked like she laughed, as she delivered the lines. Instead of panicking though, she just went with the flow and did a little dance and took the time to just vibe with the music, as she walked back towards the center of the stage. As she got back into her choreography, a stage hand ran out and handed her a new mic. It seemed like the moment came early on in her show, because she’s been playing “New Rules” second, per Setlist.fm. 

Despite the small hiccup in D.C., Dua’s tour seems like it’s been going great! Before going down to Washington, Dua stopped in New York City for a concert and Madison Square Garden, and it had some very high profile attendees, namely Selena Gomez, who went with tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi. During her stay in the Big Apple, Dua stopped by The Tonight Show, where she surprised an 80-year-old superfan. While on her way to the late night talk show, she rocked an all-denim outfit.

Dua Lipa stuns in a neon outfit on her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Dua Lipa -- Photos Of The Singer

Dua Lipa stuns in a blue bra and quilted pants in New York City Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5293752 030322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's Friday and songstress Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are getting a headstart to the weekend jetski fun in Miami with friends. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears a Leopard print bikini while with her boyfriend poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Anwar Hadid,Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137704 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

During the tour, Dua also gave fans a peak into some of the ways she’s staying in shape and working out while on tour, namely through yoga. The singer took to her Instagram to share a video of her showing off her flexibility on February 18. She revealed that she was “finally getting stronger again.” in the Story.

 