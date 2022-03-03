Exclusive Video

‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Vinny Impersonates Angelina Talking About Having Sex With Chris

In a preview for this week’s ‘Jersey Shore,’ Vinny attempts to prove that he can follow Pete Davidson’s footsteps and end up on ‘SNL’ by doing impressions of his fellow castmates.

The March 3 episode of Jersey Shore was filmed back in November amidst the beginning of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance. Like so many others, the cast of the show was invested in what was going on. “All my friends are sending me this right now,” Angelina Pivarnick told the group, reading off a headline about Pete and Kim. Like Pete, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina are from Staten island, and Pauly D made a joke at their expense about the connection. “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look like the Angelina and Vinny of Staten Island!” he said.

Angelina also pointed out that Vinny has dreams of being on Saturday Night Live, just like Pete. To see if he was up for the task, the group convinced Vinny to do impressions of them and show off his comedic skills. He started off by impersonating Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, followed by Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWow” Farley. Then, he got to Angelina, and poked fun at the way she discussed having sex with her husband, Chris Larangeira.

Earlier this season, Angelina revealed that she and Chris had had sex for the first time in two years, so it’s been a hot topic of conversation. However, there’s also been very clear issues between the two, and Angelina was using the Florida vacation as a final test of the relationship. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that things worked out, because Angelina and Chris split in February, just over two years after their Nov. 2019 wedding.

Angelina and Chris have yet to publicly speak out about the breakup, but fans are expecting that the drama will continue to play out on the rest of this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as well as when the show continues. Throughout their entire relationship, Angelina and Chris struggled with communication and trust. Angelina even filed for divorce from Chris in Jan. 2021, as well, although the papers were not finalized at the time.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.