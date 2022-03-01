Jaden Smith Celebrates Gaining 10 lbs. With Shirtless Selfie After Committing To His Wellness Journey

Jaden Smith went shirtless to show off his progress since his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith staged an intervention over him being ‘too skinny.’

Jaden Smith, 23, is getting his health back on track and his efforts have definitely paid off. The “Ninety” rapper posted a shirtless selfie along with several other snaps on Monday, Feb. 28 to celebrate going on tour with Justin Bieber. He flexed for a shirtless mirror selfie as his Calvin Klein boxers peaked over his low-rise jeans. The actor put his abs on display as he wore a wild number of necklaces.

The other pics seemed to chronologize his process of getting ready to hit the road. “On The Road Again,” he captioned the pic referencing Justin Bieber’s “Justice” tour. He received plenty of love for his shirtless selfie. The “Ghost” singer even left a comment on the post jokingly calling Jaden “dad.”

He’s also celebrating gaining weight after his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith expressed concerns about him being too skinny. Fortunately, he has made great strides since then and revealed on the Red Table Talk in December 2021 that he has gained 10lbs. “I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” the singer/actor explained. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I’m keeping on my weight. I’m able to put on more muscle.”

Jada had explained on the same show two years ago that she and Will were concerned because their son was too skinny to the point where he had “dark circles” under his eyes. “Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada explained on the show in September 2019. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Fortunately, Jaden is feeling better and ready to kick off Justin Bieber’s “Justice” tour as an opening act. His parents are surely proud of his progress as well as his sister Willow Smith. He also has the support of his new love interest Sab Zada. The two were spotted showing some PDA in Disneyland as they celebrated Valentine’s Day.